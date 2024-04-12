Advertisement

New Delhi: In a hit-and-run case, a woman was crushed and dragged by a car in Nand Nagri area of ​​Delhi on Tuesday.

The entire act was recorded on CCTV. According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred at 11.37 am on Tuesday. The footage showed the woman, riding pillion on a bike, coming under the car's wheels before being dragged for a few metres.

The horrific visuals displayed the car running parallelly with the bike before halting just behind the bike after it stopped on road. The car then slowly picked up pace crushing and dragging the woman under it. Instead of stopping or slowing down the vehicle, the driver continued driving the car. The accused, identified as Sunny Rawal, had managed to fled the crime scene but he was arrested subsequently.

An FIR under sections 279, 337 of the IPC has been registered. More details are awaited.

