Updated April 11th, 2024 at 12:19 IST
Woman Crushed, Dragged by Car on Delhi Road, Horrific Visuals Emerge
The footage showed the woman riding pillion on a bike coming under the wheels before being dragged.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: In a hit-and-run case, a woman was crushed and dragged by a car in Nand Nagri area of Delhi on Tuesday.
The entire act was recorded on CCTV. According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred at 11.37 am on Tuesday. The footage showed the woman, riding pillion on a bike, coming under the car's wheels before being dragged for a few metres.
Advertisement
The horrific visuals displayed the car running parallelly with the bike before halting just behind the bike after it stopped on road. The car then slowly picked up pace crushing and dragging the woman under it. Instead of stopping or slowing down the vehicle, the driver continued driving the car. The accused, identified as Sunny Rawal, had managed to fled the crime scene but he was arrested subsequently.
Advertisement
An FIR under sections 279, 337 of the IPC has been registered. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published April 11th, 2024 at 12:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.