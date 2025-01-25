Published 06:51 IST, January 25th 2025
HM Amit Shah to Hold Public Meetings, Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Polls | LIVE
Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest news updates!
- India News
- 6 min read
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold public meetings and a roadshow in the national capital on Saturday, January 25, ahead of Delhi Assembly elections in the first week of February next month.
Shah's schedule includes two public meetings and a roadshow across key locations in the city-- a first such public engagement considering the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 5.
The two public meetings are expected to be held in Rajouri Garden and Trinagar Assembly constituencies while the roadshow is to be held in the Adarsh Nagar area.
The first public meeting will take place in the Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency in the afternoon, where Shah will address residents and party workers, focusing on key issues and development plans.
09:22 IST, January 25th 2025
Indian Railways conducts trial run of first Vande Bharat train from Mata Vaishno Devi station to Srinagar
Indian Railways on Saturday conducted the trial run of the first Vande Bharat train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) railway station to Srinagar railway station.
The train will run through Anji Khad Bridge which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge and Chenab Bridge which is the highest railway bridge in the world.
This train has been designed keeping in mind the cold climate conditions of the Kashmir valley.
09:11 IST, January 25th 2025
People of Delhi have been cheated by AAP govt: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to the people of Delhi to give a landslide victory to the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. The chief minister alleged that the AAP government had cheated the people in the name of education, health and other basic facilities.
"I am confident that the development-oriented people of Delhi will vote in favour of the BJP to make the BJP victorious in the assembly elections in Delhi," Dhami said while addressing a public meeting organized in favour of BJP candidate from Patel Nagar Assembly constituency, Rajkumar Anand.
09:10 IST, January 25th 2025
Lucknow Police enhances security, imposes traffic diversions for Republic Day
In view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on 26th January, the Lucknow Police team is carrying out foot patrols and intensive checking at important markets, roads, and crossings across the city.
The police are also conducting a security campaign with the dog squad and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team at key locations such as malls, metro stations, and markets in the central zone area.
Police conducted a checking campaign in the Hazratganj area. The security arrangements are being reviewed to ensure smooth and safe Republic Day festivities.
08:49 IST, January 25th 2025
Leaves of doctors, paramedics cancelled to deal with mysterious deaths in Rajouri
Authorities have cancelled all leaves of doctors and paramedics in the wake of a medical alert following the deaths of 17 people from Badhaal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district due to a mysterious illness.
The number of people sent to quarantine has risen to 230.
Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the initial investigation conducted by the toxicology laboratory in Lucknow concluded that the cause was not any infection, virus or bacteria but a toxin.
Principal of Rajouri Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, on Friday addressed a press conference in Rajouri and announced that all leaves of doctors and paramedic staff have been cancelled.
08:48 IST, January 25th 2025
Dehradun to host India's third largest shooting range at 38th national games
The third largest shooting range is being put together at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Uttarakhand's Dehradun for the 38th National Games.
In terms of target capacity, this range will be the third largest shooting range in the country after Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi and MP Shooting Range in Bhopal. Among these, the shooting range in Delhi has a capacity of 80-80 targets for each event, while in the case of Bhopal, the target capacity is 60-60.
08:22 IST, January 25th 2025
Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj's 76th birthday to be celebrated at Maha Kumbh 2025
Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust, and Vice President of Mathura Krishna Janmbhoomi Trust, will celebrate his 76th birthday with devotion, grandeur, and the presence of India's leading saints.
The celebrations will take place at the sacred Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a historical and spiritual gathering of millions of devotees.
As part of the celebrations, which began on Friday, January 24, a grand Yagya will be organized at the Guru Karuna Kumbh Mela Shivir to invoke divine blessings, peace, and prosperity for all. Hundreds of devotees, saints, and spiritual leaders will participate, making this a powerful moment of collective prayer and energy.
08:20 IST, January 25th 2025
Uttarakhand gears up to host 38th National Games, IOC to sponsor event
The Uttarakhand government is gearing up to host the 38th National Games, with the support of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The administration has officially received the information of preliminary consent; after which it has made IOC the bronze sponsor of the National Games.
"IOC will give sponsorship to Uttarakhand for this event. Uttarakhand has officially received the information of preliminary consent. After this, Uttarakhand made the IOC 'bronze sponsor' of the National Games. Now IOC will also be seen in the promotion of the event," a release said.
07:48 IST, January 25th 2025
Thin layer of fog engulfs National Capital, Temperature Drops
Thin layer of fog engulfs National Capital, Temperature Drops
07:40 IST, January 25th 2025
ASI discovers ancient artifacts in Sambhal
ASI discovers ancient artifacts in Sambhal
07:24 IST, January 25th 2025
Pune: Non-cognisable case filed against son of Ex-Deputy Mayor Aaba Bagul
A non-cognisable case has been registered against Hemant Bagul, son of former Pune deputy mayor Aba Bagul, for allegedly slapping a motorcyclist, at a traffic signal in Mangalwar Peth on Tuesday.
According to the police officials, the incident occurred when Fayaz Sayyad's two-wheeler brushed against Bagul's car after Sayyad lost balance as a car door opened
The whole incident came to light after a video went viral on social media where it was seen that the motorcycle was trapped between two cars at a traffic signal.
When the door of one of the vehicles opens, Sayyad's two-wheeler brushes against Bagul's car. According to Sayyad, Bagul abused and slapped him. While, Bagul claimed that Sayyad had threatened him, police said.
06:55 IST, January 25th 2025
BSF seizes drone, drugs near Punjab border in Amritsar
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and one packet of heroin, along the International border in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday.
"At about 01:40 pm, BSF troops recovered 01 DJI Air 3 S drone along with one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight: 559 grams) from a farming field adjacent to Village Kakkar, district Amritsar," a press release stated.
Earlier on Wednesday, BSF recovered two drones in two separate incidents from the border area of Amritsar and Fazilka district of Punjab.
06:45 IST, January 25th 2025
Ahmedabad: Over 3,800 Police Personnel, 400 CCTVs Deployed Ahead of Coldplay Concert
The Gujarat Police have made extensive arrangements for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert, which is scheduled to be held on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, an official said.
Speaking to ANI, JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar said that over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors.
Additionally, 400 CCTV cameras have also been set up to monitor the event, and plainclothes officers, including female police officers and staff, have been assigned to ensure the safety of the fans.
06:41 IST, January 25th 2025
Maharashtra: 2 women killed in Pune road accident
As many as two women were killed when their moped was crushed by a truck in Pune on Friday evening, the police said.
According to the police, the truck, travelling from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, overturned after the driver lost control, crushing the two women under its heavy load. Both victim women succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
The police have arrested the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said.
Further details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:22 IST, January 25th 2025