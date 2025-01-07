Published 06:57 IST, January 7th 2025
HMPV Outbreak: Cases in India Rises to Six Amid China Flu Surge | LIVE
Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India News
- 4 min read
Two children in Chennai have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are currently receiving treatment. These cases, reported from two separate hospitals, mark the first in the city. With these two new cases, the total number of confirmed HMPV infections in India has risen to six. Earlier, four infants had tested positive for the virus in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kolkata, marking the initial cases of HMPV in the country. The Union health ministry has reassured the public, emphasizing that the government is well-prepared to manage any rise in respiratory illnesses.
HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.
While the Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra governments assured that there was no cause for alarm, the Delhi government directed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses. Two of the three cases were detected in Karnataka by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.
A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the health ministry said.
08:11 IST, January 7th 2025
Punjab: Dallewal's Blood Pressure Fluctuating, Say Doctors
The condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 42 days to press for farmers' demands, "deteriorated" on Monday evening with a drop in his blood pressure, doctors present at the protest site said.
Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court-appointed panel met 70-year-old Dallewal and urged him to take medical aid. He has so far refused to take medical assistance offered by the Punjab government following the apex court's directions.
Dallewal's blood pressure dropped to 80/56 and is fluctuating, the doctors said.
08:02 IST, January 7th 2025
Delhi Government Holding Back Ten 'Sensitive' Cag Reports
An important list of reports is pending to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly, but none of these reports have been presented so far.
Highly placed sources familiar with the development of these reports have told ANI that these reports likely include critical audits and assessments of various government programs and initiatives. The delay in presenting these reports may raise concerns about transparency and accountability in the Delhi Assembly.
According to a highly placed source reports relating to Government of NCT of Delhi not laid in the legislature are:
1-State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2021
2-Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs for the years ended 31 March 2020 and 2021
3-Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi for the year ended 31 March 2021
4-Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection for the year ended 31 March 2021
5-State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022.
6-Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi
7-State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2023
8-Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services
9-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India on "Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation
10-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India for the year 31 March 2022.
07:30 IST, January 7th 2025
Strong Earthquake Hits Nepal
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shook Nepal, with tremors felt in parts of India, including Bihar , Delhi-NCR, and Sikkim.
The earthquake hit Tibet near the Nepalese border today. The earthquake jolted Tibet near the China-Nepal border around 6:35 am this morning.
07:20 IST, January 7th 2025
Tamil Nadu Detects Two Cases of Human Metapneumovirus
Tamil Nadu has reported two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), one each in Chennai and Salem, said the Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
The condition of both affected individuals is stable at present, the Chief Secretary added.
The press release issued by DIPR of the Tamil Nadu government, reads, "Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus and it is an already circulating virus that was first identified in 2001. HMPV infections are self-limiting and resolve with symptomatic care, including adequate hydration and rest.
The treatment for HMPV is symptomatic and supportive. Presently, 2 cases of Human Metapneumovirus have been reported, one in Chennai and one in Salem. They are stable and are being monitored."
As per the release, there is no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens that has been detected in Tamil Nadu. On January 6, 2025, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, conducted a video conference with all State Health officials chaired by the Union Health Secretary.
07:05 IST, January 7th 2025
Delhi Wakes Up to Layer of Fog Amid Coldwave, Plummeting Temperature
Delhi was shrouded in a thick layer of fog as the cold wave gripped the city on Tuesday morning, accompanied by plummeting temperatures and biting winds.
The temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday was 11.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi at 5.30 am.
As per the Met Department, the minimum forecasted temperature is 8 degrees Celsius for the day while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 19 degrees Celsius along with "dense fog" blanketing the city.
06:48 IST, January 7th 2025
Maharashtra Health Minister Urges Citizens to Follow Guidelines & Instructions
Maharashtra's health minister, Prakash Abitkar, has urged citizens to stay calm and follow the guidelines and instructions issued by the health department. He mentioned that all health services in the state have been instructed to implement necessary measures. A meeting on the issue will be held in a few days, and the Union health ministry is also monitoring the situation.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:11 IST, January 7th 2025