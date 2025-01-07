HMPV Outbreak: Cases in India Rises to Six Amid China Flu Surge | LIVE | Image: Pexels

Two children in Chennai have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are currently receiving treatment. These cases, reported from two separate hospitals, mark the first in the city. With these two new cases, the total number of confirmed HMPV infections in India has risen to six. Earlier, four infants had tested positive for the virus in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kolkata, marking the initial cases of HMPV in the country. The Union health ministry has reassured the public, emphasizing that the government is well-prepared to manage any rise in respiratory illnesses.

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

While the Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra governments assured that there was no cause for alarm, the Delhi government directed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses. Two of the three cases were detected in Karnataka by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the health ministry said.