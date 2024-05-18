Hoarding Falls in Pune Second Time in Week Due to Heavy Rain, No Casualties Reported | Image:Republic

Pune: A hoarding fell in Pune for the second time in week due to heavy rain and storm in Loni Kalbhor area on Saturday.

Two people have been seriously injured in the incident. They have been admitted to the hospital.

The incident comes days after a hoarding fell in Mumbai which claimed lives of 16 people and injured 41 others in the tragic collapse. Out of those rescued, 34 have survived and were discharged after treatment from various Mumbai hospitals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the people who were killed in the tragedy and has also said that the government will bear the cost of treatment for those who were injured.

Earlier on Thursday, a day after a hoarding fell in Mumbai, which claimed 16 lives, another billboard installed on the roadside collapsed on a stationary mini truck in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district due to strong winds.





