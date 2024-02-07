Hoist Saffron Flag, Install Savarkar nameplates: Kannada Activists Issues 15 Day Ultimatum

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In the aftermath of the fallout from the Mandya Hanuman flag row in the state, activists from Uttara Kannada have now issued a 15-day ultimatum to the police. Their demands include the installation of a Veer Savarkar nameplate and the removal of illegal nameboards. Govind Nayak, a BJP leader, revealed, “We have reconstructed the flag post demolished by the cops. Authorities assured us the nameplate would be installed within 15 days. If not, we will reinstall the Veer Savarkar nameplate and hoist the saffron flag.”

As per prior reports, clashes ensued between the activists and the police during a flag hoisting at Thenginagundi village in the same region. The activists rebuilt the flag post that had been razed earlier.

Advertisement

Despite police objections, the activists protested, vowing to erect a fence and hoist the flag again. The dispute following the issue in Mandya now extends further to the removal of a circle named after Veer Savarkar and taking down Savarkar’s nameplates by Heballe gram panchayat authorities.