×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 07:16 IST

Holi 2024 Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Partially Cloudy Sky

The IMD forecasts consistent weather patterns for the upcoming days in Delhi, with the

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: On Sunday, Delhi witnessed light rain and overcast skies accompanied with gusty winds in several areas. Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy Holi today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will hover around 16 degrees Celsius on Monday, March 25.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to theIMD. The humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent. The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during day time.

Advertisement

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 228, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am, on Saturday. The AQI scale ranges from zero to 500, with various categories indicating different levels of air pollution. A reading between zero and 50 is considered 'good', while 51 to 100 is 'satisfactory'. However, Delhi's current AQI falls under the 'poor' category, indicating moderate air quality.

The IMD forecasts consistent weather patterns for the upcoming days in Delhi. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will hover around 16 to 19 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 07:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Rohit IRRITATED by Hardik

13 minutes ago
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius

Holi Weather Forecast

14 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

an hour ago
BJP MP and Union Minister VK Singh

General VK Singh

6 hours ago
First Chandra Grahan Of The Year Falls With Holi

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

6 hours ago
Mahadev Jankar

Mahadev Jankar Joins NDA

6 hours ago
1 killed during shooting in Indianapolis

Shooting in Indianapolis

7 hours ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

7 hours ago
Death due to drowning in tank

Mumbai: Man Drowns

7 hours ago
former calcutta high court judge justice abhijit gangopadhyay

Bengal BJP LS Nominees

7 hours ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 hours ago
AAP leader Atishi

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

7 hours ago
Pawan Kalyan

Janasena Assembly Polls

7 hours ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

BJP Sikkim

7 hours ago
bjp vs ldf

LS seats in Gujarat

8 hours ago
Dewald Brewis

GT vs MI: Top-5 players

8 hours ago
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dhami on Uttarakhand UCC

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. A Terrorist is a Terroist in Any Language: EAM Jaishankar in Singapore

    World11 hours ago

  2. Giving Tickets to Relatives Not Dynastic Politics: Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. US red state funds withdraw $13.3 Billion from BlackRock

    Business News15 hours ago

  4. Anitha Radhakrishnan Abused PM Modi on Stage Claims BJP, Shares Video

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. LIVE: Sandeshkhali Probe Picks Pace, CBI Questions Locals

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo