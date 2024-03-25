Advertisement

New Delhi: On Sunday, Delhi witnessed light rain and overcast skies accompanied with gusty winds in several areas. Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy Holi today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will hover around 16 degrees Celsius on Monday, March 25.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to theIMD. The humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent. The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during day time.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 228, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am, on Saturday. The AQI scale ranges from zero to 500, with various categories indicating different levels of air pollution. A reading between zero and 50 is considered 'good', while 51 to 100 is 'satisfactory'. However, Delhi's current AQI falls under the 'poor' category, indicating moderate air quality.

The IMD forecasts consistent weather patterns for the upcoming days in Delhi. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will hover around 16 to 19 degrees Celsius throughout the week.