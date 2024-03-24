×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Holi Advisory by Noida Police: Religious Prayers and Liquor Consumption Not Allowed at Public Places

No religious prayers or processions would be allowed at public places or disputed sites across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday (Holi), the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Sunday as it imposed CrPC section 144 across the district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 3 min read
Noida: No religious prayers or processions would be allowed at public places or disputed sites across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday (Holi), the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Sunday as it imposed CrPC section 144 across the district.

Police also ordered that no person shall consume "liquor or intoxicating substances" at any public place and warned action under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) for violation of the order.

In its order, police said along with Holi, Dhulandi festivals, protests are also proposed by some groups on March 25 and in view of this, "the possibility of disturbance of peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out." The order said, "Apart from this, in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, peace may be disturbed due to protests by various party workers, farmers' groups, and other protestors.

"Due to all this and in order to maintain peace in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is necessary that any mischievous elements should be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create an unfavourable environment." Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya in the order said, "Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte." According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, political or religious, are prohibited.

The order also bars the use of private drones within a radius of 1 km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms etc in public places.

"Namaz, Pooja, or any type of religious processions will be completely prohibited in public places and public routes. In unavoidable circumstances, permission will have to be taken from the Police Commissioner, or the Additional Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone concerned," the order stated.

"No person will neither (sic) try nor inspire anyone to offer puja, namaz etc at disputed sites where the practice is not prevalent. Apart from this, no person will insult each other's religious scriptures. Will not put any kind of religious flags, banners, posters etc. on religious places, walls etc, nor will he provide assistance to anyone in this work," it added.

The order also directed that no person will let loose animals like pigs, dogs etc to roam in public places, religious places, procession routes or near religious places during religious gatherings, nor will he cooperate with anyone in doing so, which may offend some community's feelings. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

