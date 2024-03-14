Special Trains to Run Between Bengaluru to Kerala During Holi. Check HERE for Entire Schedule | Image: X

Advertisement

Bengaluru: To address rush on the day of Holi, South Western Railway has notified special trains between Bengaluru to Kerala. Trains will run from Bengaluru to Kochuveli and Kannur Sectors to clear extra rush during Holi Festival as detailed Bengaluru, said Souther Railway Board on Thursday.

Here is the list of trains which will run from Bengaluru to Kerala from March 19-31.

Advertisement

South Western Railway has notified special #trains between #Bengaluru – Kochuveli and #Bengaluru – #Kannur Sectors to clear extra rush during Holi #Festival



Kindly take note and plan your #Travel



Advance Reservation for the above trains are open from #SouthernRailway End pic.twitter.com/inIvFE84Bb — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) March 14, 2024

1. Train from Bengaluru - Kochuveli

Train No. 06555 SMV Bengaluru - Kochuveli Special will leave SMV Bengaluru at 16.30 hrs on 23rd and 30th March, 2024 (Saturdays) and reach Kochuveli at 19.40 hrs, the next day

In return direction Train No. 06556 Kochuveli - SMV Bengaluru Special will leave Kochuveli at 22.00 hrs on 24th and 31st March, 2024 (Sundays) and reach SMV Bengaluru at 16.30 hrs, the next day

Coach Composition: 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)

2. Train from Bengaluru – Kannur

Train No. 06557 SMV Bengaluru ― - Kannur Special will leave SMV Bengaluru at 23.55 hrs on 19th and 26th March, 2024 (Tuesdays) and reach Kannur at 14.00 hrs, the next day In return direction Train No. 06558 Kannur - SMV Bengaluru Special will leave Kannur at 20.00 hrs on 20th and 27th March, 2024 (Wednesday) and reach SMV Bengaluru at 13.00 hrs, the next day

Coach Composition: 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)

Advance Reservation for the above Special Trains are open from Southern Railway End