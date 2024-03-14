×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

Special Trains to Run Between Bengaluru to Kerala During Holi. Check HERE for Entire Schedule

To address rush on the day of Holi, South Western Railway has notified special trains between Bengaluru to Kerala.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains From Delhi
Special Trains to Run Between Bengaluru to Kerala During Holi. Check HERE for Entire Schedule | Image:X
Bengaluru: To address rush on the day of Holi, South Western Railway has notified special trains between  Bengaluru to Kerala. Trains will run from Bengaluru to Kochuveli and Kannur Sectors to clear extra rush during Holi Festival as detailed Bengaluru, said Souther Railway Board on Thursday.

Here is the list of trains which will run from Bengaluru to Kerala from March 19-31.

1. Train from Bengaluru - Kochuveli

  • Train No. 06555 SMV Bengaluru - Kochuveli Special will leave SMV Bengaluru at 16.30 hrs on 23rd and 30th March, 2024 (Saturdays) and reach Kochuveli at 19.40 hrs, the next day 
  • In return direction Train No. 06556 Kochuveli - SMV Bengaluru Special will leave Kochuveli at 22.00 hrs on 24th and 31st March, 2024 (Sundays) and reach SMV Bengaluru at 16.30 hrs, the next day
  • Coach Composition: 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly) 

2. Train from Bengaluru – Kannur 

  • Train No. 06557 SMV Bengaluru ― - Kannur Special will leave SMV Bengaluru at 23.55 hrs on 19th and 26th March, 2024 (Tuesdays) and reach Kannur at 14.00 hrs, the next day In return direction Train No. 06558 Kannur - SMV Bengaluru Special will leave Kannur at 20.00 hrs on 20th and 27th March, 2024 (Wednesday) and reach SMV Bengaluru at 13.00 hrs, the next day 
  • Coach Composition: 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly) 

Advance Reservation for the above Special Trains are open from Southern Railway End

Published March 14th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

