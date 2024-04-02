Home-Cooked Food, Confined to His Cell: How Arvind Kejriwal Spent His Night In Tihar Jail | Details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Jail Number 2 in Tihar and is kept in a separate cell | Image:PTI

New Delhi: In a major setback for Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who’s embroiled in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court sent him to a 14-day judicial custody yesterday. AAP's national convenor will be lodged in Tihar Jail till April 15.

As a serving Chief Minister with a high-risk threat assessment, the Delhi Chief Minister is lodged in Jail Number 2 in Tihar and is kept in a separate cell.

How Jailed Delhi CM Spent His First Night and Ensuing Morning Inside Tihar

According to Tihar sources, Kejriwal was given home-cooked dinner for the first night in Tihar Jail. Given his severe diabetes, Kejriwal was granted permission to have home-cooked meals and medication last evening.

Sources told Republic that lack of adequate facilities inside the cell, which could be cramped and confined, could cause discomfort. However, Kejriwal reportedly opted to sleep on his own bedding without voicing any discomfort.

Officials also reportedly observed Kejriwal placing his personal devices such as a sugar sensor and glucometer, along with essentials like Isabgol, glucose, and toffees, on his table in case of sudden fluctuations in his sugar levels.

The Court directed the Jail Superintendent to provide necessary items like Isabgol, Glucose, Toffees, and Banana in case of sudden sugar level drops, and to monitor his blood pressure and sugar levels regularly.

Today, Kejriwal woke up early and was served breakfast at 6:40 am, followed by tea. Following an early lunch, he will return to his cell at noon and remain there until 3 pm. Kejriwal will also be allowed to watch television. There will be 18 and 20 channels, including news channels, entertainment and sports channels.

On a special request, Kejriwal will be provided three books - the Ramayan, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, and How Prime Ministers Decide - a book by journalist Neerja Chowdhury.

He will also be provided a chair and a table.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal appeared in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Monday, following the conclusion of his ED custody. The federal agency accused the Delhi CM of being "wholly uncooperative" and requested a 14-day judicial custody.