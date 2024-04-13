×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 11th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

Honey-trap racket busted in Gurugram with key woman's arrest

Honey-trap racket busted in Gurugram with key woman's arrest

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram, Jun 11 (PTI) A woman was arrested on Saturday allegedly for honey-trapping and abducting a Karnal-based AC mechanic who worked in Gurugram, police here said.

The woman was part of a gang, four other members of which were arrested earlier, they said.

Advertisement

The accused, Neelam alias Tannu Sharma, a resident of Jhalana colony in Jaipur, was arrested from Jaipur by a team led by Sub Inspector Jaswant Singh, police said.

A stolen mobile, a gold chain, a wallet, ATM cards, iPod, SIM card, and a Bolero car used in the crime have been recovered from their possession, they said.

Advertisement

All five accused were produced in a city court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

Police had earlier arrested Dinesh Chaudhary alias Shubham, a resident of Jaipur, and Nitin, a resident of Ateli in district Mahendergarh. Two more accused Ashish alias Ashu and Akshay Bhatt were nabbed on Friday from Jaipur, police said.

Advertisement

During interrogation it was revealed that the entire plan of honeytrapping people through social media was brainchild of Chaudhary, who had recently come out on bail from Jaipur jail where he was lodged in a case of attempt to murder.

He confessed to the police that he hatched the plan inside the jail inspired by an idea he got from another inmate lodged in his barrack.

Advertisement

Chaudhary is involved in cases of murder, murder attempt, robbery, and kidnap, said SI Singh, who is also the Investigating Officer in the case.

The victim, the AC mechanic, was asked to come to a hotel in Sector 29 on June 5 by Neelam, who he had met on a social media website. When he went there, he was allegedly asked to have sex with the woman by the other gang members, as they filmed the act for blackmail.

Advertisement

The man managed to escape after three days of captivity and informed police about the racket. PTI COR VN VN

Advertisement

Published June 11th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

3 hours ago
Bengaluru Cafe Blast Accused Photos

Bengaluru Blast Terrorist

3 hours ago
Murder

Ahmednagar Student Murder

3 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

3 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi At It Again; Draws ‘British-Era Analogy | The Debate

#RahulBritishEra

3 hours ago
Russia Test-Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Successfully

Russia ICBM Missile

3 hours ago
Father shares his son's playschool fees, post viral

Delhi Based CA

4 hours ago
S. Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC match

Pant's review

4 hours ago
Israel-Gaza War: Palestinian Dies After Israeli Settlers Attack in West Bank

Israel-Gaza conflict

4 hours ago
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

4 hours ago
UFC 300 Full Fight Card

UFC 300 preview

4 hours ago
DC beat LSG by 6 wicket

LSG vs DC: Standouts

4 hours ago
Kerala Blasters secures fifth spot before playoffs with solid 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC

ISL Update

4 hours ago
Unsplash

Tips For Sensitive Teeth

4 hours ago
haldi

Anti-Ageing Supplements

4 hours ago
Nuts

Energy Boosting Snacks

4 hours ago
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

5 Major Blows To Cong

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News9 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Father Gifts His Son A Lamborghini Worth ₹ 5 Crore On His B'day | VIRAL

    India News10 hours ago

  4. MS Dhoni's fan faces the flak for not paying daughters' school fees

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Title Over Viral Video Controversy

    World11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo