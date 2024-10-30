Published 23:19 IST, October 30th 2024
Hope Relations Will Move Forward Smoothly Between India and China: Chinese Ambassador
Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong said that Indo-China border disengagement in Eastern Ladakh would smoothen relations between two countries
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Chinese Ambassador to India hopeful of smooth relations with India after disengagement of both militaries in Eastern Ladakh | Image: X@China_Amb_India
Advertisement
23:19 IST, October 30th 2024