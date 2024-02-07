Advertisement

Viral: Many thousands of people have died as a result of frightfully frequent accidents on Indian roadways. Roads that are not well maintained, old cars, reckless driving, and disobeying traffic laws are among the key causes of India's high rate of fatal traffic accidents. The majority of vehicles engaged in collisions brought on by speeding and other traffic infractions are, as is customary, motorcycles. A video of two truck and motorcycle crash near Tamil Nadu's Raman Nagar crossing went viral recently. It's usually easy to point the finger at the rider. He is the one riding the bike, after all. However, this particular case provides a clear example of how the couple's death was caused by the truck driver's negligence.

Salem Horrific Incident

Authorities said on Sunday that a couple died in a horrific traffic accident in Salem, Tamil Nadu, after a truck crushed them. As they passed Raman Nagar, the traffic really slowed down. In front of a tank truck, Alagarasan brought his two-wheeler to a stop. Tragically, a truck transporting rice from Karnataka collided with Alagarasan and Ilamathi's bike from behind, killing them both.

Don't be the meat in someone's sandwich 🥪

It may look like truck's fault but it's the biker who kept himself in a dangerous spot without understanding the stopping distance of trucks.

Hazard perception is required to prevent these.

Truck Driver Is On Run

The victims were identified as construction worker Alagarasan, 30, and his wife Ilamathi, 25. They were riding a two-wheeler towards Pannavadi with their two- and five-year-old toddlers. The two kids were quickly transferred to a local hospital for treatment after surviving the collision with very minor injuries. The Karumulai Kudal Police located the deceased people's remains and took them to Mettur for an autopsy. Using the CCTV footage from the incident, police are currently looking into the case. At the moment, the truck driver is on run.

Sun News was the one who first posted the video on Sunday. After being re-shared on X, a platform that was formerly Twitter, the terrifying video received a great deal of attention today along with numerous comments and likes. "Bro, after seeing so many unpredictable accidents, I get scared when I see trucks approaching from behind," a user commented. "One of my worst fears when on a bike," a another person commented.