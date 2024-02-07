Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

HORRIFIC: Couple On Bike Crushed To Death After Sandwiched Between Two Trucks Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: Authorities said on Sunday that a couple died in a horrific traffic accident in Salem, Tamil Nadu, after a truck crushed them.

Pritam Saha
Couple Crushed To Death After Sandwiched Between Trucks
Couple Crushed To Death After Sandwiched Between Trucks | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Many thousands of people have died as a result of frightfully frequent accidents on Indian roadways. Roads that are not well maintained, old cars, reckless driving, and disobeying traffic laws are among the key causes of India's high rate of fatal traffic accidents. The majority of vehicles engaged in collisions brought on by speeding and other traffic infractions are, as is customary, motorcycles. A video of two truck and motorcycle crash near Tamil Nadu's Raman Nagar crossing went viral recently. It's usually easy to point the finger at the rider. He is the one riding the bike, after all. However, this particular case provides a clear example of how the couple's death was caused by the truck driver's negligence.

Salem Horrific Incident

Authorities said on Sunday that a couple died in a horrific traffic accident in Salem, Tamil Nadu, after a truck crushed them. As they passed Raman Nagar, the traffic really slowed down. In front of a tank truck, Alagarasan brought his two-wheeler to a stop. Tragically, a truck transporting rice from Karnataka collided with Alagarasan and Ilamathi's bike from behind, killing them both.

Truck Driver Is On Run

The victims were identified as construction worker Alagarasan, 30, and his wife Ilamathi, 25. They were riding a two-wheeler towards Pannavadi with their two- and five-year-old toddlers. The two kids were quickly transferred to a local hospital for treatment after surviving the collision with very minor injuries. The Karumulai Kudal Police located the deceased people's remains and took them to Mettur for an autopsy. Using the CCTV footage from the incident, police are currently looking into the case. At the moment, the truck driver is on run.

Advertisement

Sun News was the one who first posted the video on Sunday. After being re-shared on X, a platform that was formerly Twitter, the terrifying video received a great deal of attention today along with numerous comments and likes. "Bro, after seeing so many unpredictable accidents, I get scared when I see trucks approaching from behind," a user commented. "One of my worst fears when on a bike," a another person commented.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  5. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement