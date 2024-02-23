Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Horrific Video Shows Stray Cattle Kills Man On Way To Drop Kid To School in South Delhi

In the video, a man was captured being fatally attacked by a cattle, while he arrived at a bus stop to drop his son to school in South Delhi.

Abhishek Tiwari
Shocking visual of fatal cattle attack emerges from South Delhi
Shocking visual of fatal cattle attack emerges from South Delhi | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A disturbing video footage of a alleged stray cattle attack leading to the death of a person in Delhi’s Tigri area, has led to a major safety concern of local residents in Khanpur and Tigri from the stray animals. In the shocking CCTV footage, it is being claimed that the incident took place on the Devli Road located in South Delhi’s Tigri area, wherein a man was captured on a CCTV camera being fatally attacked by a cattle, while he arrived at a bus stop to drop his son to school.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Kumar Jha (42), a resident of Jawahar Park, Khanpur in South Delhi. On the information of the incident, the local police team reached the site and shifted the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. 

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Ankit Chauhan said, “Today at around 11.45 am, information regarding MLC was received in Tigri police station from Batra Hospital. The victim Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Jawahar Park, Khanpur was allegedly attacked by a stray cattle while he was standing near Jaspal Mart Devli Road.”

“During treatment the victim expired. Today after PM proceedings, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family as per the proceedings,” the DCP said. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo