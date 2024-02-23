Advertisement

New Delhi: A disturbing video footage of a alleged stray cattle attack leading to the death of a person in Delhi’s Tigri area, has led to a major safety concern of local residents in Khanpur and Tigri from the stray animals. In the shocking CCTV footage, it is being claimed that the incident took place on the Devli Road located in South Delhi’s Tigri area, wherein a man was captured on a CCTV camera being fatally attacked by a cattle, while he arrived at a bus stop to drop his son to school.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Kumar Jha (42), a resident of Jawahar Park, Khanpur in South Delhi. On the information of the incident, the local police team reached the site and shifted the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Ankit Chauhan said, “Today at around 11.45 am, information regarding MLC was received in Tigri police station from Batra Hospital. The victim Subhash Kumar Jha, a resident of Jawahar Park, Khanpur was allegedly attacked by a stray cattle while he was standing near Jaspal Mart Devli Road.”

“During treatment the victim expired. Today after PM proceedings, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family as per the proceedings,” the DCP said.



