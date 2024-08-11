sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Horrific Video Shows SUV Driven By Drunk Student Kills Pedestrian in Seconds in Hyderabad

Published 18:39 IST, August 11th 2024

Horrific Video Shows SUV Driven By Drunk Student Kills Pedestrian in Seconds in Hyderabad

A 38-year-old man lost his life in a tragic road accident after a 20-year-old student named Manish Goud, reportedly drunk, allegedly rammed his SUV car into him

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Horrific Video Shows SUV Driven By Drunk Student Kills Pedestrian in Seconds in Hyderabad
Horrific Video Shows SUV Driven By Drunk Student Kills Pedestrian in Seconds in Hyderabad | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:38 IST, August 11th 2024