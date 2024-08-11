Published 18:39 IST, August 11th 2024
Horrific Video Shows SUV Driven By Drunk Student Kills Pedestrian in Seconds in Hyderabad
A 38-year-old man lost his life in a tragic road accident after a 20-year-old student named Manish Goud, reportedly drunk, allegedly rammed his SUV car into him
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Horrific Video Shows SUV Driven By Drunk Student Kills Pedestrian in Seconds in Hyderabad | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
18:38 IST, August 11th 2024