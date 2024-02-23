Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Horrifying Video Of A Furious Bull With Huge Horns Smashing Scooty Driver On Road Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: Bull was not satisfied with its first victim, the footage showed it charging across the street and frightening onlookers into running for their lives

Pritam Saha
Viral Video Shows An Angry Bull Attacking A Scooter Driver
Viral Video Shows An Angry Bull Attacking A Scooter Driver | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Videos of life-threatening animal encounters that send us on a terrifying virtual journey are frequently found on the Internet. While it is usual to witness animals attacking other forest animals, however, seeing wild beasts charge towards humans instills fear in our hearts. It should be mentioned that animals only attack humans when they feel threatened by them. A recent video that has sent shivers down the spines of internet users shows a horrific confrontation between a wild bull and a scooter driver.

Terrifying Bull Attack

A man riding a scooter was attacked by a rampaging bull on a street in a terrifying incident that was caught on camera. The bull also attacked other people who crossed its path. The bull, who appeared to be agitated and confused, charged toward a man who was on a scooter in a busy urban area. The bull pursued the rider relentlessly, causing a terrifying encounter even though the rider tried to avoid the rushing beast. He barely avoided getting hit by the bull's enormous horns as he leaped from the scooter to avoid its fury.

Bull Rampage On Road

Seeing that the bull was not satisfied with its first victim, the footage showed it charging across the street and frightening onlookers into running for their lives. Many others watched the tumultuous scenario and tried to step in and distract the bull so that it wouldn't target possible victims. The bull persisted on its rampage in spite of their efforts, leaving a path of devastation and terror in its wake.

Advertisement

Injuries by bulls are frequent in India. Bullfighting injuries are more prevalent in rural and agriculturally oriented areas of the nation. But the footage of the bull charging across the road during the day is terrifying. Since it was posted on Instagram, the video has received about 4 lakh views.   

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

12 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

15 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

15 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

15 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

15 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

15 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

15 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

16 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

18 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

21 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Play resumes after lunch

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Kalpataru Projects rises 9% on emerging lowest bidder

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Airtel Digital TV, Culver Max to launch anime entertainment channel

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. What Is Bubble Tea? History, Recipe, And More

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. Surrogacy Rules Changed: Donor Gametes Allowed for Couples

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo