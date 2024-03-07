Advertisement

Viral Video: Electric eels rarely cause deaths in humans. People have been known to drown in shallow water following a startling jolt, and repeated shocks can result in cardiac or respiratory failure. Likewise, an old guy nearly drowned in a shocking incident while attempting to catch an electric eel in water.

Research shows that when electric eels jump out of the water, they shock an animal that they believe to be a threat more forcefully than when they are underwater. A middle-aged man is seen carrying an electric eel in a fishing net in the water at the beginning of a recent video that was uploaded on X (previously Twitter). A few steps away, a second man runs over and tries to hold the monster. Suddenly, he is shocked, falls, and nearly drowns.

pic.twitter.com/hzvpIrruZo — Fck Around N Find Out (@FAFO_TV) March 7, 2024

The massive electrical charge these well-known freshwater predators can produce to stun prey and deter predators gives them their name. About 6,000 specialized cells called electrocytes, which store energy like small batteries, are found in their bodies' electric organs. These cells release at the same time when they sense danger or an attack on their target. Electric eels can grow to enormous sizes—they can weigh up to 44 pounds and reach lengths of up to 8 feet. They are often dark green or greenish on top and yellowish underneath, with long, cylindrical bodies and flattened heads.