×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Horrifying Video Shows A Man Nearly Escaping Death While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water

According to research, electric eels shock an animal they see as a threat more violently when they leap out of the water than while they are underwater.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Horrifying Video Shows An Old Man Almost Dies While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water
Horrifying Video Shows An Old Man Almost Dies While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral Video: Electric eels rarely cause deaths in humans. People have been known to drown in shallow water following a startling jolt, and repeated shocks can result in cardiac or respiratory failure. Likewise, an old guy nearly drowned in a shocking incident while attempting to catch an electric eel in water.  

Research shows that when electric eels jump out of the water, they shock an animal that they believe to be a threat more forcefully than when they are underwater. A middle-aged man is seen carrying an electric eel in a fishing net in the water at the beginning of a recent video that was uploaded on X (previously Twitter). A few steps away, a second man runs over and tries to hold the monster. Suddenly, he is shocked, falls, and nearly drowns. 

Advertisement

The massive electrical charge these well-known freshwater predators can produce to stun prey and deter predators gives them their name. About 6,000 specialized cells called electrocytes, which store energy like small batteries, are found in their bodies' electric organs. These cells release at the same time when they sense danger or an attack on their target. Electric eels can grow to enormous sizes—they can weigh up to 44 pounds and reach lengths of up to 8 feet. They are often dark green or greenish on top and yellowish underneath, with long, cylindrical bodies and flattened heads.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

11 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

14 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

14 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

14 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

19 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

19 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

19 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranveer, Arijit Singh Deliver Electrifying Performances At Ambanis Bash

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Man Nearly Escaping Death While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. George Russell calls for transparency

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Court Orders Delhi CM Kejriwal to Appear on March 16

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Known For Being Master Manipulators

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo