Viral: Animals are among the most beautiful things on the planet, no question about it. Domestic animals like dogs, cats, cows, and more are among them. But if merely one party is agitated or treated poorly, it does not always ensure a "calm interaction" between them and people. However, after being posted online, a video showing a dog viciously assaulting a man without any provocation became viral. But it wasn't the incident itself that made the video worth watching; rather, it was the woman who surprised everyone by showing up as a "hero" and saving the man from the attack. As soon as the stray dog got hold of the man, the woman jumped into action, smacking its back to break its hold.

The internet and those around her were impressed when the woman eventually managed to save the man who had been bitten. It was not confirmed when or where the incident occurred. Arhant Shelby posted the terrifying video on X, the old Twitter platform.

From the moment the video was posted on social media, it has been making the rounds online. While some individuals voiced concerns about the rising number of dog attack-related occurrences, the majority of users advised keeping a safe distance from stray dogs and not provoke them. The woman's bravery was praised by many as well. Today, the post was shared once again and got a ton of views.



