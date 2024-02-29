Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:59 IST
Horrifying Video Shows Careless Scooty Driver Narrowly Escaping Accidental Death Goes Viral | WATCH
Viral: A video caught on camera was posted on X, formerly Twitter platform by Cyberabad Traffic Police
Hyderabad: Thousands of lives have been lost in horrifyingly frequent incidents on Indian highways. Older cars, poorly maintained roads, irresponsible driving, and breaching traffic laws are the main causes of India's high rate of fatal traffic accidents. As is typical, the main vehicle engaged in collisions brought on by speeding and other violations on the road is a motorbike. A terrifying video of a scooter and a car collision on a highway went viral on social media. An oncoming four-wheeler nearly crushed a scooty driver who tried an unsafe move on the highway and disregarded traffic restrictions.
A video caught on camera was posted on X, formerly Twitter platform by Cyberabad Traffic Police. A careless scooter rider can be seen in the video attempting to pass on a highway. The helmetless biker was observed riding in the center of the road as a car approaching from the other direction almost ran him down. Fortunately, he avoids death and maintains his balance despite the side impact.
The video has received a ton of likes and comments since it was shared. "As per the Road Accidents in India 2022 report, nearly half (45.1%) of road fatalities occur among young adults aged 18-35, with reckless driving being a contributing factor. Drive responsibly. Be safe," the Cyberabad Traffic Police captioned.
Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:59 IST
