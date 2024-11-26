Hospital Staffer Booked for Sexually Harassing 16-Year-Old Girl in Thane District

Thane: A case has been registered against a hospital staffer for allegedly sexually harassing a patient's 16-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police on Sunday registered a case under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against an employee of a hospital in Kalyan town, an official said.

As per the complaint, the girl's mother suffered a fracture and was being treated at the hospital. The accused befriended the girl during her visits.