Published 12:12 IST, August 15th 2024

Hospital Vandalism: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation

The BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the vandalism at the state-run hospital.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the vandalism at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital | Image: PTI
