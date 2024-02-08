Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, hotel accommodation charges in Ayodhya are touching an all-time high.

Though an official quote is awaited, data from travel portals like EaseMyTrip, SOTC, Thomas Cook and others showed that people are not only willing to pay thousands but they are ready to spend even lakhs to witness the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. For the unversed, Ayodhya is expected to see lakhs of devotees and around 7,000 guests on January 22.

Reports claimed that large footfall expected at the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is seen as a lucrative economic prospect. The most luxurious room at the Park Inn Radisson, an upscale hotel in Ayodhya, has already been booked at a rate of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Online travel agencies such as MakeMyTrip and Booking.com are currently showing "no availability" for the majority of hotels in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Rental rates have surged up to five times the usual amount for the few rooms that are still accessible. The Cygnett Collection Hotel in Ayodhya reported that a significant portion of its rooms has already been booked, with the remaining available rooms priced at Rs 70,240.

On the other hand, talking to a leading portal, a representative from Ramayana Hotel stated that the cost of a hotel room in the days leading up to the consecration ceremony has surpassed Rs 40,000 per day.

Flight Ticket Prices to Ayodhya Soar Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

As per a travel portal, the ticket price of Ayodhya-bound flights have skyrocketed ahead of the grand Ram Temple ceremony as compared to normal days.

On the Delhi-Ayodhya route, Air India Express Airlines is offering a non-stop flight ticket at a price of Rs 11,829 against the normal price of Rs 6,843.

Whereas Indigo Airlines is offering a ticket for a non-stop Mumbai-Ayodhya flight at over Rs 20,000 against the normal price range of Rs 5,000- 5,500.

To take a flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya on January 19, one has to pay around Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,555 to fly on January 20. The journey is expected to take up at least 6 hours with layovers in cities like Delhi and Gwalior.

On the Chennai-Ayodhya route, Indigo Airlines is offering the cheapest ticket at around Rs 19,000 while the costliest at around Rs 23,000 with layovers in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

For a Kolkata-Ayodhya flight, the ticket price ranges around on Rs 21,393 on January 20.

For a Kochi-Ayodhya flight, a flight ticket will cost around Rs 24,000.

Flight prices from Indore will be around over Rs 20,000 on January 20.

To take a flight from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on January 20, one has to pay over Rs 25,000.

An Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight will cost around over Rs 17,000 on January 20.

To travel on an Ayodhya-bound flight from Visakhapatnam, one has to pay over Rs 17,000 on January 20.