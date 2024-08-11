Published 12:55 IST, August 11th 2024
House Collapses Following Rains in Rajasthan, Two killed
House collapsed in Karauli, Rajasthan, due to heavy rain killed a 40-year-old man and his son. Two others were injured and hospitalized.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Father and Son Die as Heavy Rain Causes House Collapse in Karauli, Rajasthan; Two Others Injured and Hospitalized After Tragic Incident | Image: PTI (Representational)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:23 IST, August 11th 2024