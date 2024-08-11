sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:55 IST, August 11th 2024

House Collapses Following Rains in Rajasthan, Two killed

House collapsed in Karauli, Rajasthan, due to heavy rain killed a 40-year-old man and his son. Two others were injured and hospitalized.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Father and Son Die as Heavy Rain Causes House Collapse in Rajasthan
Father and Son Die as Heavy Rain Causes House Collapse in Karauli, Rajasthan; Two Others Injured and Hospitalized After Tragic Incident | Image: PTI (Representational)
