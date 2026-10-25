House Collapses In Delhi’s Harsh Vihar Area, Rescue Operation Underway
A house in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar area of Delhi collapsed suddenly on Sunday evening, prompting rescue operations at the site.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A house in Milan Garden, located in the Harsh Vihar area of Delhi, collapsed suddenly on Sunday evening, with multiple people feared to be trapped under the debris. A rescue operation has been initiated by the rescue teams.
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Further details are awaited.
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