Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards easing travel experience for commuters in Odisha, a new link building to connect Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Bhubaneswar airport has been inaugurated. This new facility which spans 3,360 sqm will enable passengers at the International Terminal (T-2) to access Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) located in the Domestic Terminal (T-1).

Catering to the requirements of international airlines, the integration will elevate the overall passenger experience at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. The Link Building includes an arrival hall on the ground floor. The hall is equipped with arrival belts and customs facilities, essential for passenger services.

To facilitate smooth flow of passengers between the terminals, the first floor has 12 immigration counters and is linked with Terminal 1 through an airside corridor. The link building has some interesting features including insulated roofing for thermal regulation, energy-efficient LED lighting, and glazing to minimise heat transfer. The building dons the glass facade, adorned with Konark Sun Temple-inspired unique patterns and earthy interior tones that celebrates the region’s cultural heritage.

Built at a cost of Rs 87.21 crore, the structure reflects the investments aimed at enhancing airport facilities to provide hassle-free experience to flyers.

