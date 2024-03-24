Anurag Thakur also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued the first order for the Delhi government from the ED custody.

Stepping up the ante against Kejriwal-led AAP for planning to run the government from jail, Union Minister Anurag Thakur questioned how can a government be functional if the CM, other ministers are under custody. He added that AAP has betrayed the people of Delhi.

INDI Alliance’s wisdom is dead: Anurag

The Union Minister also lashed out at the members of the INDI bloc for using derogatory language against PM Narendra Modi. He also accused them of attempting to end ‘Sanatan Dharam’.

VIDEO | Here’s what Union Minister Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) said during a press conference in Delhi.



“The conscience of the people of INDI alliance has died. If you listen to their statements, you will realise that they want to end ‘Sanatan Dharam’. They don’t even… pic.twitter.com/TzXJqvT6Zu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 24, 2024

He said, “The conscience of the people of INDI alliance has died. If you listen to their statements, you will realise that they want to end ‘Sanatan Dharam’. They don’t even hesitate to abuse PM Modi."

Thakur added, “... Initially you wanted to do 'tukde tukde' of the country and now you want to do the same to PM Narendra Modi. First, they would go and stand with the 'tukde tukde' gang, now they include those advocating 'tukde tukde' into their gang... They neither have a leader, nor a policy, nor an intention. They have changed the name of their UPA alliance, but their real face remains the same... ' wo chalate rahe gaaliyon ka patthar, magar Modiji badhate rahe Bharat ka star'...”

Anurag Thakur Slams Mann Over Punjab Hooch Tragedy

Slamming the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over the hooch tragedy which claimed 21 lives, Thakur said that Mann didn't utter a word about the incident, nor initiated an investigation.

He further said, "The state where 21 people lost their lives, the CM of that state is sleeping in Delhi and didn't utter a word about the incident, nor initiated an investigation. To fight for the jailed accused in the Excise Policy case Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and now Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has reached Delhi, but when 21 people in his constituency die after consuming illicit liquor, his government protects liquor traders.

He also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy in which he was arrested by the ED on Thursday.

“Do the people of India approve of the sleeping Punjab govt and the Delhi government running from jail?... We always said Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin and now even the ED says so…," he added.