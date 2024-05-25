How Cyclone 'Remal', Likely to Hit Bengal’s Sagar Islands, Got Its Name, Know What it Means | Image:File

Cyclone Remal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season, Cyclone Remal, is likely to make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara of Bangladesh on Sunday midnight.

The cyclone may trigger wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour on Sunday, according to the IMD forecast. "It's very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm," it added.

As a result of Cyclone Remal, extreme heavy rainfall is expected to occur in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26 and 27. Extremely heavy precipitation may hit parts of northeast India on May 27-28.

In the view of the cyclone, the authorities have alerted the fishermen community to return to the coast and not venture into the sea until May 27.

Cyclone Remal: What Does It Mean

In accordance with the system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region, the cyclone has been named 'Remal.' A standard naming convention is followed for tropical cyclones forming in the North Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Given that IMD is a member of the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs), it gives names to the tropical cyclones after consulting 12 other countries in the region. The name 'Remal' has been suggested by Oman and means 'sand' in Arabic.

Cyclone Remal: Damages Likely

In the aftermath of the strong winds brought by the cyclone and heavy rainfall, massive scale of damage is expected. The power and communication lines, kutcha road, orchards and crops in the South and North Parganas of West Bengal will be prone to damage, the IMD said.

People living in vulnerable structures have been advised to vacate such places and move to safer indoor locations.