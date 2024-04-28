Advertisement

New Delhi: The timely response by the Indian Navy, while showcasing their commitment in safeguarding the seafarers plying through the region, saved a Panama-flagged crude oil vessel with 30 crew-members including 22 Indians onboard after the vessel came under missile attack from the Houthi militants. The incident took place on April 26, when the crude oil tanker was attacked by the Houthi missile and was saved by India’s INS Kochi in the Western Indian Ocean.

Reports suggest that INS Kochi, a destroyer deployed by the Indian Navy in the Indian sea, immediately responded following the attack on the vessel, ensuring that all 30 crew-members were safe including 22 Indians onboard the tanker named MV Andromeda Star.

US Central Command confirmed the Houthi missile attack

On Sunday, the Indian Navy spokesperson shared the information through X handle, saying that an Indian naval destroyer helped a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker with 30 crew members including 22 Indians after the vessel came under a missile attack from Houthi militants. This incident comes as the Indian Navy extended assistance to several merchant vessels, in the recent past, in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them.

“A Mission deployed Indian Naval Destroyer INS Kochi responded to a maritime security incident involving attack on Panama flagged crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star PM 26 April 2024. The MV was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship & an aerial recce by helo (helicopter) was undertaken to assess the situation. The shipborne EOD team was deployed onboard MV for residual risk assessment,” the Indian Navy spokesperson wrote on X.

“A total of 30 crew (including 22 Indian nationals) are reported to be safe and the vessel is continuing its scheduled transit to the next port. The swift action of the Indian Navy ship reiterates the commitment & resolve of the Navy in safeguarding the seafarers plying through the region,” the Navy official added.

A Mission deployed Indian Naval Destroyer #INSKochi responded to a #maritimesecurity incident involving attack on Panama flagged crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star PM 26 Apr 24.

Meanwhile, confirming the missile attack on the vessel, the US Central Command said Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Red Sea in the vicinity of merchant vessel Maisha and MV Andromeda Star. MV Andromeda Star is a Panama-flagged and Seychelles-operated vessel. The vessel reported minor damage.

The fresh incident comes amid growing global concerns over attacks on various commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants.

