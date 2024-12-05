How ISRO’s Proba 3 ESA Will Unlock Mysteries Of The Sun’s Corona | Explained

Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) trusted workhorse PSLV rocket carrying two satellites of the European Space Agency (ESA), lifted off from the spaceport from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The launch was rescheduled to 4:04 pm today and a revised countdown was set after sorting out an anomaly detected in the propulsion system of one of the satellites on Wednesday, minutes before the launch.

As the countdown concluded, the PSLV C-59 blasted off to place Proba-3 spacecraft in the desired orbit.

In a social media post after the lift off, the Bengaluru-based space agency said, "Lift off achieved. PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies, marking the commencement of a global mission led by NSIL, with ISRO's technical expertise, to deploy ESA's groundbreaking PROBA-3 satellites. A proud moment celebrating the synergy of international collaboration and India's space achievements." Proba-3 (Project for Onboard Anatomy) consists of two satellites in which two spacecraft would fly together as one, maintaining precise formation down to a single millimetre to study the Corona, the Sun's outer atmosphere.

NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO has bagged the order from the ESA for the launch.

The 44.5 metre tall polar satellite launch vehicle blasted off majestically from the first launch pad at the latest time at 4.04 pm.

'Probas' is a Latin word, which refers to 'Let's try'.

The mission objective is to demonstrate precise formation flying and two spacecraft - 'Coronagraph' and 'Occulter' would be launched together in a stacked configuration, ISRO said.

Prior to Wednesday's launch, ISRO had successfully launched the Proba-1 rocket by the European Space Agency in 2001.

Proba-3 aimed to showcase cutting-edge space technology while enabling groundbreaking studies of the Sun. The satellite was set to detach from the rocket approximately 18 minutes after launch, with the ESA’s European Space Security and Education Centre (ESEC) in Redu, Belgium, expected to receive its first signal roughly 15 minutes later.

Proba-3 Mission: Exploring the Secrets of the Sun's Corona

Proba-3 is an exciting mission by the European Space Agency (ESA) that uses two satellites working together in space. After being launched as a pair, the satellites will separate and start flying in perfect formation, keeping an incredible precision of just one millimeter—about the thickness of a fingernail. This mission will show how advanced space technology can be and help prepare for future missions.

The main goal of Proba-3 is to study the Sun’s outer atmosphere, called the corona. To do this, the satellites will position themselves 150 meters apart, perfectly lined up with the Sun. One satellite, called the "Occulter," will block the bright light of the Sun, creating a shadow for the other satellite.

The second satellite, known as the "Coronagraph," carries special instruments to look at the corona—the faint layer of the Sun's atmosphere that is usually hidden by the Sun’s intense brightness. The corona is a million times dimmer than the Sun’s surface, so this setup is like creating a solar eclipse in space to get a clearer view.

By studying the corona, scientists hope to learn more about the Sun’s behavior, including how it affects space weather and our planet. Proba-3 not only aims to unlock secrets of the Sun but also demonstrates new technology for flying satellites in such a precise and controlled way.

This mission is an important step for future space exploration and a chance to better understand the Sun’s impact on the solar system.

Proba-3: A Closer Look at the Sun's Corona

Proba-3, an ambitious mission by the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to revolutionize our understanding of the Sun by creating artificial solar eclipses in space. While total solar eclipses on Earth occur roughly every 18 months and only last a few minutes, Proba-3 will provide scientists with six-hour-long eclipses during each orbit around Earth.

The mission will allow researchers to study the Sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona, from an unprecedented distance of just 1.1 solar radii. To put this into perspective, the Sun’s radius is the distance from its center to its surface. Observing at 1.1 solar radii means Proba-3 will examine the corona starting just 10% beyond the Sun’s surface—a feat unmatched by any telescope or instrument on Earth or in space.

This close proximity offers scientists a clearer, more detailed view of the corona, a faint outer layer of the Sun that is usually obscured by its bright surface. The data collected will help deepen our understanding of solar activity and its effects on space weather, which can impact satellites, power grids, and communication systems on Earth.

In addition to its scientific mission, Proba-3 will test advanced space technologies. The mission’s two satellites will perform formation flying experiments, adjusting their distance, orientation, and alignment with millimeter-level precision. These maneuvers include moving closer together, farther apart, and testing rendezvous techniques—carefully coordinating spacecraft movements in space.

These experiments are not only critical for Proba-3’s success but will also pave the way for future space missions requiring precise coordination and control of multiple spacecraft.

Proba-3: Way for Future Missions

The Proba-3 mission demonstrated the ability of two satellites to work together so precisely that they effectively functioned as a single spacecraft 150 meters wide. This showcased a new approach to space missions, where different components, such as instruments, could be distributed across multiple satellites instead of being confined to one. This innovative method aimed to make future missions more flexible and efficient.

The mission utilized India’s four-stage PSLV-XL rocket, chosen for its excellent performance and cost-effectiveness. This made it an ideal option for a mission operating on a limited budget while focusing on testing cutting-edge technology.

Proba-3 traveled in a highly elliptical orbit around Earth, with its farthest point (apogee) reaching over 60,530 km and its closest point (perigee) at 600 km. The orbit had an inclination of 59°. The main formation-flying activities occurred at the highest point of the orbit, where Earth’s gravitational effects were weaker. This reduced the energy needed for precise adjustments to the satellites' positions, ensuring smoother and more fuel-efficient operations.

This mission marked the first collaboration in over 20 years between ESA and ISRO for a rocket launch. The last joint effort occurred in 2001 when ESA’s Proba-1 satellite, an Earth observation mission designed to test new space technologies, was launched aboard ISRO’s PSLV rocket. Proba-3 continued this tradition of cooperation, advancing both scientific research and technological innovation.

The Proba missions were a series of experimental space projects. The name "Proba" derived from the Latin word meaning "Let’s try." The series began with Proba-1, followed by Proba-2 in 2009, which focused on studying the Sun. In 2013, Proba-V (where "V" stood for Vegetation) was launched to observe Earth and monitor plant growth on a large scale. Each mission successfully tested new technologies while contributing valuable scientific insights.



