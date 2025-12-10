How Luthra Brothers Evaded Safety Checks For Years? Goa Police Summon IPS Officers Over Shielding Allegations

Panaji: Following the deadly fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, the Goa Police have intensified their probe to focus on the “misconduct” by the top officials. The IPS officers have been summoned for questioning over allegations that they actively shielded the absconding owners, the Luthra brothers (Saurabh and Gaurav), enabling the illegal operation that led to the loss of 25 lives.

This move comes after preliminary inquiries revealed severe lapses, including the club operating without a valid Fire Safety No Objection Certificate (NOC) and multiple regulatory violations. The investigation is now underway to determine how the Luthra brothers managed to obtain permissions from departments like the Panchayat, Fire Services, and Pollution Control Board.

Accountability of Top Officials

According to reports, the police have reportedly summoned at least three suspended government officials for interrogation. These officials, including the then-Director/Additional Director of Panchayats, the Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, and the Secretary of the local Village Panchayat, are being questioned about lapses and their role in allowing the club to function after its licence expiry and without the necessary clearances.

"The probe will not stop until full accountability is fixed, from the bottom to the top," a police officer stated, confirming the focus is now on what may have allowed the club owners to evade safety checks for years.

Manhunt Still Continues

