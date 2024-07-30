Published 20:59 IST, July 30th 2024
How Many OBCs Are There in CWC, On Board of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Nadda Hits Back at Cong
He said that several Congress-led governments were formed after 1971-72 when the issue of "One Rank One Pension" was raised.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
How many OBCs are there in CWC, on board of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Nadda hits back at Cong | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:59 IST, July 30th 2024