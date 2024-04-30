Advertisement

Mumbai: What price would you be ready to pay for a Pani Puri plate at a restaurant? Depending on where you are, maybe between Rs 100 and Rs 150. But at the Mumbai airport, this well-liked street cuisine costs an eye-popping Rs 333. After seeing the outrageous price at the airport, an entrepreneur couldn't help but share it on social media. Online controversy has been generated by the post.

Expensive Pani Puri

An entrepreneur at Mumbai Airport expressed outrage at learning that a plate of pani puri was being sold for Rs. 333 at one of the airport's stores. On Monday, Kaushik Mukherjee, the COO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, expressed his surprise on X, the previous Twitter platform, saying, “I didn't know this expensive real estate is used for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport.”

Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn’t know THIS expensive 👀 pic.twitter.com/JRFMw3unLu — Kaushik Mukherjee (@kaushikmkj)

Netizens React

The photo Kaushik shared included his three favorite street food items: pani puri, dahi puri, and sev puri, which each cost Rs. 333 for a plate of eight pieces. Mukherjee's post touched a lot of X users, who also shared similar thoughts on how expensive Indian street food, or chaats, can be.

Advertisement

The expensive food at airports often limits the alternatives available to travelers for where to eat. The Mumbai airport has been in the news before for charging between ₹600 and ₹620 for buttermilk and dosas, in addition to additional charges for coffee. In a similar vein, a journalist's post became popular on the internet detailing how he could buy two samosas, a cup of tea, and a water bottle for ₹490. Instead of paying such exorbitant prices, a lot of travelers choose lounge access, which entitles them to a lavish buffet spread for a nominal fee that is applied to their credit or debit card lounge access.