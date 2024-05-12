Union Minister Anurag Thakur Reacts To Biggest Interview of 2024, Slams Congress

Advertisement

New Delhi: While reacting to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Congress over minority appeasement. He questioned Congress saying, “How much will you play with the rights of Hindus?”

Thakur said, “When congress says that we will make mosque again, then I would like to tell them Hindus waited for 500 years, we fought more than 100 cases, after a long battle we constructed a Ram Temple.”

Advertisement

He added, " How much you will play with the rights of Hindus? You talk about destroying ‘Santana’. You compare ‘Santana’ with Malaria, Chikungunya, etc. What kind of a thinking in this. Country will not accept this."

He stated, “We developed Kedarnath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahalok Dham, . We constructed Ram temple. We made Buddha circuit and Hem Kund corridor. When we brought Garib Kalyan Yojna, we didn't see religion. we did ‘kalyan’ of all the people.”

He further stated, “Congress used to ask the date of Ram temple construction, now when we have constructed the temple, they scream at us. When we talk about bringing CAA and giving citizenships to people, they talk about snatching away the citizenship.”

Advertisement

He added, "When we talk about giving justice to Muslim women by abrogating triple talaq, they create controversy on that too. If you will choose opposition, the country will remain stuck. PM Modi came and gave a speed to the country's development. He brought the nation from rank 10 to rank 5 in economy. We will make India third largest economy."

Advertisement