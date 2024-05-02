How Myth of Abujmarh Being Stronghold of Maoists Was Shattered By Security Forces | Image:PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: In another second significant blow dealt to the Maoists by the security forces within 15 days, at least 10 of them, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur and Kanker districts on Tuesday.

As per a senior police official, the site where the deadly encounter took place was 30 km south of Kalper village in Kanker, where 29 Maoists lost their lives during a gunfight with security forces on April 16.

How the operation took place

An official while speaking to Republic TV stated that to carry out the encounter on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh, a combined team of more than 800 police personnel trudged for 60 km through the dense forests.

With this encounter, the myth of Abujmarh being an impregnable stronghold of the extremists has shattered, said the senior official. Going by the Republic sources, a joint party of DRG/STF jawans had left for an operation in Abujmarh of the Narayanpur/Kanker border area.

During the operation, an encounter took place between the police and Maoists in the forest between the village Tekmeta and Kakur at 6 am this morning.

The forces came upon a camp of Maoists around 4 am on Tuesday while cordoning off the forest near Tekmeta-Kakur villages. Prompting retaliation, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire, following which the exchange of fire continued intermittently for the next 16 hours.

Ten bodies recovered

Following the encounter, the bodies of 10 Maoists including three women were recovered later. Republic sources further stated that 8 of the 10 dead cadres have so far been identified, and they were collectively carrying a reward of Rs 63 lakh on their heads.

As per the police official, among the slain Maoists were Joganna (66) alias Ghissu, Mallesh alias Unga Madkam (41) and Vinay alias Ravi (55) who hailed from Telangana, and Sangita Doge Atram (36), area committee member and Joganna's wife.

Arms and ammunition recovered

One AK-47 rifle with a magazine and 26 live rounds, one INSAS rifle, two 303 rifles, one 315 rifle, one 12-bore rifle with seven live rounds, four muzzle-loading guns, one Barrel Grenade Launcher with four live grenade shells and other ammunition and explosives were recovered from the spot.

Sources added that a computer, printer, satellite communication device, JCB excavator, solar plates, commodities of daily use, utensils and Maoist literature were also recovered from the spot.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, while speaking to Republic TV, claimed that this success has instilled a sense of fear in the upper tier of Maoist leadership, and with security forces closing in on their strongholds, distrust in Maoist ranks was learnt to be at all-time high as senior members were growing suspicious of their juniors and local sympathisers.