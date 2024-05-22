The accused’s father was booked for giving his minor son the car despite him not having a valid license. | Image:Republic Digital

Pune: The father of the minor accused in the Porsche car crash incident in Pune, which turned fatal for two techies, tried to evade arrest before being nabbed on Tuesday from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra.

Soon after an FIR was registered against the accused's father Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, he immediately made escape plans.

On Sunday, realtor's 17-year-old son had crashed into a bike resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Subsequently, the minor driver was arrested but was later released on bail, sparking massive outrage.

To evade his arrest, Vishal Agarwal initially travelled to his properties in Pune, including his farmhouse in Daund and then to Kolhapur to meet a friend.

Cops Misled

To mislead the law enforcement, Agarwal sent his driver and car towards Mumbai while he headed towards Sambhaji Nagar in his friend’s car. To remain elusive, he kept giving wrong information about his whereabouts to his family.

After relocating multiple times, he changed his phone number and started using a new one to avoid being traced. His movements were eventually tracked through the GPS of a friend's car.

GPS Tracking

Pune Police’s Crime Branch teams relied on technical surveillance and GPS tracking to locate him.

After analysing CCTV footage and interpreting the pattern of messages sent by Agarwal to his family, the cops finally nabbed him from a small lodge in Sambhajinagar.

Police had registered a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. The probe in these cases had been transferred to the crime branch.

Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

The accused father was booked under for giving him the car despite him not having a valid license.

According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the man, despite knowing his son did not have a valid driving license, gave him the car, thus endangering the latter's life, and allowed him to party even as he knew that his son consumes liquor.

