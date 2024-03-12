×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

How Ranchi to Varanasi Vande Bharat Train Will Cut Travel Time For Passengers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate to the nation 10 Vande Bharat trains.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Vande Bharat Train
Vande Bharat Train | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate to the nation 10 Vande Bharat trains, further expanding the broad gauge electrified network across states route.

The Prime Minister will greenlight 10 new high-speed trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi–Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin).

Advertisement

Jharkhand to Get Third Vande Bharat Train

Indian Railways will start operating another Vande Bharat superfast train from Jharkhand today, connecting the state with Uttar Pradesh. 

Advertisement

The train will cover the route between Ranchi and Varanasi. Already a new rake of the Vande Bharat has been stationed in the state at Hatia Railway Station. 

Earlier, the Indian Railways green-flagged two ultra-modern trains for the state on the Ranchi-Howrah and Ranchi-Patna routes. Since their inception, both the trains are running with full occupancy. 

Advertisement

Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat to Cut Travel Time

The Vande Bharat superfast train on the Ranchi-Varanasi route is expected to cut travel time from 12 hours to 8 hours, saving time and giving seamless travel experience to the commuters. 

Advertisement

The train will have stoppages at multiple stations including Bokaro, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram and Deen Dayal Upadhyay. 

At present, a total of 41 such trains are in operation across different routes throughout the country. The speed of this semi high speed train is 130 km per hour. The ticket per passenger is expected to be between Rs 1390 and Rs 2600.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav's risk of missing first 2 IPL 2024 games for MI-Reports

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. 'Will be the First to Resign if ...': Himanta Sarma on CAA

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  4. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo