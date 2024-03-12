Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate to the nation 10 Vande Bharat trains, further expanding the broad gauge electrified network across states route.

The Prime Minister will greenlight 10 new high-speed trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi–Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin).

Jharkhand to Get Third Vande Bharat Train

Indian Railways will start operating another Vande Bharat superfast train from Jharkhand today, connecting the state with Uttar Pradesh.

The train will cover the route between Ranchi and Varanasi. Already a new rake of the Vande Bharat has been stationed in the state at Hatia Railway Station.

Earlier, the Indian Railways green-flagged two ultra-modern trains for the state on the Ranchi-Howrah and Ranchi-Patna routes. Since their inception, both the trains are running with full occupancy.

Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat to Cut Travel Time

The Vande Bharat superfast train on the Ranchi-Varanasi route is expected to cut travel time from 12 hours to 8 hours, saving time and giving seamless travel experience to the commuters.

The train will have stoppages at multiple stations including Bokaro, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram and Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

At present, a total of 41 such trains are in operation across different routes throughout the country. The speed of this semi high speed train is 130 km per hour. The ticket per passenger is expected to be between Rs 1390 and Rs 2600.