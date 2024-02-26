Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

According to sources, a plywood-laden truck accidentally lost control and fell on the railway track near Bhagavathipuram railway station in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: A major train accident was averted in Tamil Nadu after an elderly couple stopped an express train approaching towards a truck that had accidentally fallen on tracks late on Sunday.

The couple displayed an extraordinary presence of mind as they ran on the tracks to stop the train. According to sources, a plywood-laden truck accidentally lost control and fell on the railway track from Ghat Road near Bhagavathipuram railway station.

The couple, who lives near the railway tracks, were asleep when they heard a loud noise. After which they found a truck lying on the tracks. As soon as they realised that a train was approaching towards the truck they started running on the tracks and flashed a torchlight to draw the attention of the loco pilot. Following which the loco pilot applied breaks on time and a major tragedy was averted. 
 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

