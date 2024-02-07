Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:20 IST
How To Book Ram Mandir Special Aarti Passes Online. Step-by-Step Guide
Ayodhya Aarti Passes: Ahead of the consecration ceremony on Jan 22, devotees can book special 'aarti' passes for a close encounter with the Lord Ram.
Ayodhya: Excitement is building as the Ram Janmabhoomi temple gears up for the momentous consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22. Now, devotees can book special 'aarti' passes for a close encounter with the Lord Ram.
'Aarti Pass' manager Dhruvesh Mishra shared details about the daily three 'aarti' sessions.
Mishra said, "Aarti is held three times a day for Lord Ram Lalla -- at 6.30 in the morning, at noon and in the evening at 7.30. In the morning, Sringar aarti takes place, which is followed by Bhog aarti in the afternoon and Sandhya aarti in the evening. Only pass-holders can attend the three aartis."
However, to keep this experience intimate and secure, each aarti session is limited to just 30 pass holders.
Here's how to book Aarti passes:
To book your 'special aarti passes' visit the official Ram Janmabhoomi Trust website.
Then select the preferred date for the Aarti.
Enter the number of devotees attending.
Next, select the type of Aarti you wish to be a part of.
After you're done booking your slots, you will receive an SMS or Email before the Aarti for attendance confirmation. This link will stay active until one hour before your reporting time.
To confirm your attendance, click on the link provided/
Confirm your attendance one hour before the Aarti Reporting Time via Home then click on transaction history, then select Aarti -> Update.
Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:20 IST
