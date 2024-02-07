English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

How to Dispose National Flags and Ram Dhwaj Properly. Check Guidelines Here

In a statement, the NDMC has put up a helpline number and issued instructions so that people can respectfully dispose off the Tricolour and the Ram Dhwaj.

Digital Desk
The Tricolour.
The Tricolour. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
NEW DELHI: In an official notice, the New Delhi Municipal Council has put forth a centralised helpline number to help people looking to respectfully and properly dispose off religious and national flags used for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. People looking to do likewise may dial the helpline number 1533 or reach out to the concerned authorities using the 311 app. As per the notice, 14 sanitary inspectors have been assigned to the task and people can submit their flags with them. 

“All RWAs (residents' welfare associations), MTAs (market and traders' associations) and other institutions and individuals at large are requested to deposit these flags at ... NDMC offices in their respective areas,” the NDMC said in its notice. 

Sanitation staff have reportedly been directed by the NDMC to follow proper protocol as per the Flag Code of India when collecting and disposing off the Tricolour. For the Ram Dhwaj, the sanitation staff have been directed to follow proper procedures for collection and disposal. 

Additionally, in a later statement, the NDMC noted that damaged, torn and scattered flags also need to be properly disposed off, with all RWAs, MTAs and residents of NDMC areas and service users being directed to deposit such flags with their area sanitation offices.  

With inputs from PTI.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

