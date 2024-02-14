Advertisement

BAPS Hindu Mandir Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir, the first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, on February 14. The consecration ceremony of the BAPS Mandir will begin at 8:45 AM IST.

The BAPS is a branch of the Vaishnavist Swaminarayan Sampradaya. The BAPS Hindu temple is inspired by Vedic architecture. It is made of pink stone from Rajasthan and white Italian marble, with seven shikhars depicting Hindu gods. Constructed in the traditional Nagara fashion, the front panel of the temple features images of Hindu spiritual teachers and avatars alongside stories of harmony from other cultures and universal principles.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of BAPS Inauguration Online

The inauguration of BAPS Hindu temple will be live streamed online from 8:45 am onwards through various platforms.

Watch the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple on YouTube on Republic here:

This event comes after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22, performed by PM Modi.

Watch the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple on YouTube at the BAPS link:

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-e7-Poqr3o

Watch the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple on the official BAPS websites on the links below:

Website Link 1: https://live.baps.org/

Website Link 2: https://www.mandir.ae/

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and the fourth such temple in the UAE.

PM Modi yesterday participated in the Ahlan Modi event, organised by the Indian diaspora. He addressed hundreds of members of the Bharatiya diaspora at the public event.