Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) The police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a vehicle abandoned by a person in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said here on Tuesday.

During a routine night domination near MehmoodAbad Bridge in Dooru on Monday, a vehicle was spotted which stopped after noticing the police party, raising suspicions, officials said.

"The police party challenged the driver of the vehicle by firing some aerial gunshots but he managed to escape taking the advantage of the darkness, abandoning the vehicle," a police spokesperson said.

During the search of the vehicle, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including one AK-56, two pistols, two AK magazines, three pistol magazines, six hand grenades, 44 rounds of AK-47, 58 rounds of 7.9 mm and one sling were recovered, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Dooru police station. PTI MIJ 3/28/2022 TDS TDS