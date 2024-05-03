Advertisement

Aizawl: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police seized a huge cache of explosives near the capital city Aizawl. According to police sources, as many as 200 detonators along with around 200 kg of gelatin sticks were seized in the Silaimual area on the outskirts of Aizawl.

It is being said that the joint operation was carried out on Tuesday, during which the security personnel also nabbed a 45-year-old local resident from Mamit. The Assam Rifles, in their statement confirmed the seizure in the state.

As per the officials of the Assam Rifles, based on specific information, the joint team of security forces intercepted a suspected vehicle on the outskirts of Aizawl and conducted a search operation. During the search of the vehicle, huge consignment of explosives were seized. The vehicle used for transporting the explosives was also impounded by the security team.

The Mizoram Police had seized 8,000 gelatin sticks and 1,500 detonators in Hnahthial town near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, the officials said.

The security forces have been put on alert amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country.

