Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Huge Relief for Mamata Govt as SC Stays CBI Probe in 'Fake Caste Certificates' Case

The Supreme Court's five-Judge Bench halted CBI probe into alleged fake caste certificates, issuing a stay on the Calcutta HC's order.

Digital Desk
SC halts order issued by Calcutta HC Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay
SC halts order issued by Calcutta HC Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s five-Judge Bench has stayed the Calcutta High Court single bench order for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the issuance of reserved category ‘Caste’ certificates. All proceedings before the Calcutta HC have been halted, and notices have been issued to the Bengal government and the petitioner. 

The order issued by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, which the Supreme Court halted, pertained to Gangopadhyay's directives for a CBI probe into the West Bengal fake caste certificate case.

The controversy revolves around conflicting decisions within the Calcutta High Court regarding the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in medical college admissions. A special sitting of a five-judge Supreme Court bench, including Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and Aniruddha Bose,addressed the matter halting all proceedings before Calcutta HC.

Justice Gangopadhyay has previously  justified ignoring the division bench's stay, citing it as an illegal appeal from the outset. He argued that he had no alternative but to disregard the order, raising concerns about the 'interested person' ground in Justice Soumen Sen's case.

Further, The Calcutta HC Judge had also raised questions about the alleged political bias of Justice Soumen Sen, including Sen's pending transfer to the Odisha High Court and his role in directing another judge to dismiss cases related to AITC MP Abhishek Banerjee. The order has urged Chief Justice Chandrachud to investigate these concerns.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

