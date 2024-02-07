a surge of fervent worshipers descended upon the Ram Temple on Tuesday, creating scenes of chaos and resulting in injuries among the devotees. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Ayodhya: Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla concluded on Monday, a surge of fervent worshipers descended upon the Ram Temple on Tuesday, creating scenes of chaos and resulting in injuries among the devotees.

Watch Injured Devotees at Ram Temple Taken to Hospital

Eager to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of Shri Ram Lalla, devotees began arriving as early as 3 a.m., spurred by the spiritual significance of the preceding day's consecration ceremony.

VIDEO | Injured devotees being taken to hospital in an ambulance from outside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/UZnMd4VnmB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

Moreover, ACS Home Sanjay Prasad and DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar reached Ram Mandir to manage the large number of devotees coming to the temple.

The grand Ram Temple, opened to the public on Tuesday, witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees, leading to a situation of disorder.

Advertisement

Despite the temple's significance, the sheer volume of worshipers proved challenging to manage, resulting in injuries to several devotees.

Emergency services, including ambulances, were deployed to attend to those injured outside the Ram Temple.

Advertisement

The injured devotees have now been swiftly taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Authorities are working to restore order and ensure the safety of the worshipers at the revered site. The incident highlights the immense public interest and devotion surrounding the newly consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya, emphasizing the need for strategic crowd control measures during significant events.