New Delhi: The French astrologer Nostradamus, who lived in the 16th century, made astonishing prophecies for the 20th century that came true, including wars and changes in geopolitics. But his legacy is far from ended, as Brazilian psychic Athos Salome has unveiled yet another shocking set of predictions for 2024 and 2025, according to media reports.

In one of his most astounding predictions, he predicted that the humankind will be able to contact the dead with use of Artificial Intelligence, as pert media reports. It seem to be an imagination but Athos Salome, who claims to have predicted coronavirus, Elon Musk buying Twitter and even the Queen's death, has claimed that the AI will enable conversations with those who are no more, said the media reports.

According to him, AI offers a gateway to unraveling “humanity's journey through time like never before.”

In a startling revelation, Salome said that he contacted historical figures using AI. He said that these experiences not only reinforced his trust in the project, but also broadened his understanding of the nexus between science, spirituality and history.

According to Salome AI will not only help to contact the dead but also will help people on the path of spirituality. He said that the new age technology will help people to overcome their trauma and challenges in their life and help them to unravel their spiritual paths and purposes.

Besides predictions surrounding AI, Salome forecasted that earth would undergo a 'three days of darkness' which could stop the functioning of the planet. His prediction of colonel mass ejection (CME) heading towards the earth became true in April.

According to a report by 'Irish Mirror', Salome said that Kate Middleton would encounter "significant" health challenges in 2025 before her readiness to wear the crown. He predicted that the Prices of Wales will be experiencng problems with her knee, bones and leg-- which will get better with phyiscal therapy. Middleton has been diagnosed with Cancer. He also predicted COVID-19 in 2012, according to media reports.