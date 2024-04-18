Advertisement

New Delhi: A former police constable from Prakasam district, Uday Krishna Reddy, achieved a significant milestone by cracking 2023 UPSC civil services examination and securing 780th rank. His journey towards success began when he faced a major humiliation from circle inspector. He took the humiliating experience to his heart which resulted in his resignation.

Reminiscing the incident, Uday stated that he was humiliated by the circle inspector in front of 60 policemen due to a personal issue. This incident triggered him to resign and dedicate himself to preparing for the UPSC exams, with the goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aditya Srivastava, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, topped the UPSC Civil Services 2023 exam. Srivastava and Animesh Pradhan scored AIR 1 and 2, respectively, followed by Donuru Ananya Reddy in the third spot. (ANI)



