Published 16:56 IST, November 7th 2024
Hundreds of Indian-Americans Gathers in Virginia to Celebrate Chhath Puja
The Virginia community observed the "Kharna" ritual on Wednesday, which involves fasting from sunrise to sunset and avoiding even water to purify both body.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hundreds of Indian-Americans in Virginia celebrate Chhath Puja | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:56 IST, November 7th 2024