Published 16:56 IST, November 7th 2024

Hundreds of Indian-Americans Gathers in Virginia to Celebrate Chhath Puja

The Virginia community observed the "Kharna" ritual on Wednesday, which involves fasting from sunrise to sunset and avoiding even water to purify both body.

Hundreds of Indian-Americans in Virginia celebrate Chhath Puja
Hundreds of Indian-Americans in Virginia celebrate Chhath Puja | Image: ANI
