Husband of Punjab IAS Officer Held on Immoral Trafficking Charges
The husband of an IAS officer was held on charges of "immoral trafficking" after he was found with a woman at a house in Sarabha Nagar here during a raid, police said on Sunday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Husband of Punjab IAS Officer Held on Immoral Trafficking Charges | Image:Freepik
The man was booked on charges of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, they said.
Police raided the house Friday night after they were tipped off about a suspected sex racket being operated from there.
The woman IAS officer has served at several high-ranking posts.
