Hyderabad: 24-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Tank in Gachibowli
A 24-year-old software engineer died after accidentally falling into a water tank at his Paying Guest accommodation, in Anjaya Nagar, Gachibowli here.
The deceased was identified as Akmal, a software engineer staying in Shanmukh Men's PG Hostel in Anjaya Nagar.
Rayadurgam police registered a case against the owner of the hostel.
