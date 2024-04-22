Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Hyderabad: 24-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Tank in Gachibowli

A 24-year-old software engineer died after accidentally falling into a water tank at his Paying Guest accommodation, in Anjaya Nagar, Gachibowli here.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old software engineer died after accidentally falling into a water tank at his Paying Guest accommodation, in Anjaya Nagar, Gachibowli here. 

The deceased was identified as Akmal, a software engineer staying in Shanmukh Men's PG Hostel in Anjaya Nagar. 

Rayadurgam police registered a case against the owner of the hostel. 
 

