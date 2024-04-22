Hyderabad: 24-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Tank in Gachibowli | Image:picture

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old software engineer died after accidentally falling into a water tank at his Paying Guest accommodation, in Anjaya Nagar, Gachibowli here.

#WATCH heart-wrenching incident caught on cam: 24-year-old Software Engineer falls into uncovered underground water tank at a hostel in Hyderabad, dies pic.twitter.com/vW9XCt5RWs — Republic (@republic)

The deceased was identified as Akmal, a software engineer staying in Shanmukh Men's PG Hostel in Anjaya Nagar.

Rayadurgam police registered a case against the owner of the hostel.

