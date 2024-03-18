Tensions flared after some students and parents burnt an effigy of Chamakura Mallareddy leading to clashes between police officials and protesters. | Image: Republic

Hyderabad: Around 60 students were on Monday detained as protests intensified amid ongoing tension at the Mallareddy Agriculture University, after some students and parents burnt an effigy of Chamakura Mallareddy leading to clashes between police officials and protesters, Republic has learnt.

The protesting students who'd burnt the Mallareddy effigy had expressed their concern over detention of more than 20 BSC Agricultural third-year students, following declaration of results, reports suggest.

Congress leader and MLA from the Malkajgiri constituency in Telangana Assembly Mynampally Hanumant Rao spoke with the college management and students, and expressed solidarity.